OPERA

Whanganui Opera Week's chapel service In Praise of Music is on at 11.30am on Sunday at Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel. Head along to hear students at the annual New Zealand Opera School perform. Tickets $20 from the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

SPEEDWAY

For the petrolheads, there's a night of action at Oceanview Speedway on Sunday. The Oceanview 5000 finals start at 6pm, with youth ministocks, stockcars, superstocks and saloons taking to the track.

FITNESS

The weekly timed 5km Whanganui parkrun meets on the riverbank opposite 282 Taupō Quay at 7.50am for an 8am start every Saturday. You can walk, jog or run. To register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

EXHIBITIONS

A Gallery and Gallery 85's first shows for 2022 have opened, featuring Jamie Mackman's The Breakfast Club and Gallery 85's annual January exhibition of works from the stock room. You can view them at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

CRICKET

Grab your deckchair and get along to Victoria Park to cheer on Riverview Motel Wanganui as they take on Hawke's Bay in the Furlong Cup final. The two-day game starts at 10.30am on Saturday.