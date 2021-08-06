Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Whanganui can expect a showery Saturday before heavy rain and the possibility of snow in some areas on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is expected to experience its coldest day of the year next Monday with a high of 10C forecast.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the region recorded a high of 10.8C in July which was the coldest so far this year.

"People should prepare for a wet and windy day although the southerly winds are expected to ease later in the day," she said.

"In the meantime, Saturday will not be so bad with a high of 16C forecast although it will be showery."

Sunday will be cooler with a high of 14C with rain developing in the morning and heavy falls expected later in the day. Northwesterly winds are expected to give way to a strong southerly at night.

Makgabutlane said there is a likelihood of snow in some inland areas down to 500m on Sunday and 400m on Monday.

"While it may be the last month of meteorological winter, rainy and snowy weather shows no signs of slowing down for Aotearoa.

"With this kind of weather pattern, things can change fast and I would suggest that people check the forecast regularly for changes."

Tuesday's forecast promises relief from the wet and cold conditions with a fine day of mild westerly breezes and a high of 15C.

Wednesday will be similar with a high of 16C forecast and it will remain warm on Thursday with a northwesterly change and showers forecast.

The overnight lows for the week will dip to 3C on Sunday increasing through the week to 8C on Thursday.

After a week of rainy days, Whanganui experienced its peak rainfall on Tuesday, August 3, when 18mm was recorded at Whanganui Airport.