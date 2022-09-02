Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

It will be windy in Whanganui for most of the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Spring is off to a shaky start in Whanganui.

Metservice meteorologist Angus Hines said several fronts that brought rain to the South Island would move north over the course of the weekend, starting this morning.

Whanganui's annual Lanterns on the Awa event, set for tonight, has been postponed until next weekend due to the weather forecast.

"They will slide into Whanganui, you will be looking at rain and stronger wind around about lunchtime (Saturday).

"There might be some brighter spells after lunch but it will still be a mixed bag - a few showers overhead along with some glimpses of sunshine."

Today would bring a daytime high of 17C, with a overnight low expected to be 9C.

Things would improve on Sunday, Hines said.

"There could still be some showery weather to start off but there will be brighter skies for a lot of the day, with a mixture of sunshine and cloud for the second half.

"It will still be a little windy though.

"West to south-westerlies will be blowing with a bit of velocity throughout most of the weekend."

A high of 15C was expected for Sunday, with a low of 9C again overnight.

Hines said temperatures would drop for the start of next week.

"It will be fairly cloudy for Monday, Tuesday and maybe into Wednesday, with brief spots of rain.

"Those (daytime) highs are looking to be between 12C to 14C through most of next week, with overnight lows dropping as well, maybe 3C to 4C.

According to NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research), temperatures in the Whanganui region were very likely to be above average for the next three months (September to November).

More northeasterly winds and marine heatwave conditions may cause increased sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Rainfall totals were predicted to be near normal or below normal.

Fewer spring westerlies may increase the risk of dry spells.

Soil moisture levels and river flows were most likely to be near normal.