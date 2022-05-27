Whanganui is in for a "cracking day" on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is in for a "cracking day" on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect a dry weekend, but rain isn't too far away.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it was looking "pretty lovely" across most of the North Island over the next few days.

"It is the end of May though, so it will be chilly first thing in the mornings.

"There will be clear skies and light winds. Those are perfect conditions for some frosty starts, especially a little bit further into the inland parts of the region.

"It will be a cracking day on Saturday though, with blues skies, sunshine, and a high of around 17C."

It was a similar story heading into Sunday, which would bring a daytime high of 19C, Law said.

"There will be just a bit more cloud as the next system moves in from the west.

"Overnight temperatures will be around 4-5C as we head through to the early hours of Saturday, and that's the same for the early hours of Sunday."

A new weather feature from the Tasman Sea would bring wind and rain on Monday.

"It's all coming from the north, so the plus side is some slightly milder night-times," Law said.

"Overnight temperatures will be back to around 13-14C, and it could get up to 20C during the day.

"In saying that, the best of the weather will be this weekend."