The Ministry of Health reported 79 new Covid-19 cases in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

27 May, 2022 01:20 AM Quick Read

There are 79 new Covid-19 community cases in Whanganui.

The Ministry of Health also reported on Friday five people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 6862 new community cases and 350 people in hospital with Covid-19.

The national seven-day rolling average for new community cases is 6960.

Last Friday, the national average was 8032.

The ministry also reported the deaths of 25 people with Covid-19 nationwide.