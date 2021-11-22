Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

This week is the time to hit the beach. Photo / Bevan Conley

This week is the time to hit the beach. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Fine weather and warm temperatures will continue for Whanganui this week.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said things were looking good for most of the next seven days.

"Any cloud that's been hanging around will break up by Monday afternoon, and things will be generally fine," Best said.

"Westerlies will die out on Monday night as well."

Best said it could get down to 10C overnight on Monday, before another fine day dawned on Tuesday.

"Winds will have a more southeasterly flow and the temperature will get up to 22C.

"There will be an overnight minimum of 9C."

The weather was looking similar for Wednesday, Best said.

"Southeasterlies die out and sea breezes start to affect the city in the afternoon.

Best said it would remain fine for much of Thursday, with a bit of cloud developing towards evening and westerlies gradually picking up during the course of the day.

"Temperatures will get up to 22C, and because of those westerlies the overnight minimum only gets down to 12C."

The fine streak could be broken on Friday, Best said.

"There will be some cloudy periods with a few showers developing in the morning.

"Northwesterlies will continue to pick up as the day continues. Those winds keep the temperature up at 23C and 13C overnight into Saturday."

Best said the weekend wasn't looking too bad.

"Saturday will be dry with a max of 23C and there'll be cloudy skies and northwesterlies on Sunday, with temperatures getting up to 24C."