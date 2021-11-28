Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

It is expected to rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, before clearing up for the rest of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

It is expected to rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, before clearing up for the rest of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect some wet weather early this week before the sun settles in just in time for the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the weather for Monday was looking quite cloudy as a system moves up from the South Island.

"You can expect a few isolated showers from Monday afternoon."

Temperature is expected to be around 23C.

Overnight weather on Monday night before Tuesday is expected to be around 17C, around 6C higher than average.

"It might feel a little bit warmer and humid on Monday night before you go to sleep."

On Tuesday, that front is expected to land, bringing in periods of rain.

The rain is expected to continue on Wednesday morning before it starts to clear later in the afternoon.

"It should be pretty dry on the second half of Wednesday with a high of 23C."

From there on out, Lee said locals can expect fine weather for Thursday and Friday, with highs of 24C.

"24 is getting into the range of 4 to 5 degrees above average for this time of year so warming up nicely."