Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Showers are expected for much of the week in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Showers are expected for much of the week in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A stunning winter’s Sunday will make way for a drizzly week in Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said showers were expected to arrive in Whanganui on Monday afternoon and could turn to rain in the evening.

Light northeasterly winds will turn to light westerlies on Tuesday.

The showery weather was expected to linger for much of the week.

The temperature topped 20C in Whanganui on Sunday, but as the northerly flow responsible for warmer weather in recent days turns, so will the temperature.

Owen said Whanganui could expect daytime highs of about 15C this week, dropping to 7-9C at night.

The long-range forecast predicts heavier rain will set in over Whanganui next weekend.