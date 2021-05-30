Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Weather is expected to be mainly fine all week in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for a steady week of weather with some showers early on, easing as the week goes by.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said Whanganui was expected to miss most of the rain that was battering the South Island over the weekend.

"The region is pretty sheltered," she said. "The rain that has been hitting the South Island is expected to pull north with a good southerly change which will push the weather through the Cook Strait."

Today

is expected to be mainly fine with some light winds. Rain is expected to start developing later in the evening as the southerlies strengthen.

Tomorrow,

Parkes said the rain was expected to ease with the odd shower in the morning, clearing later on.

It is predicted to be the coldest day of the week, with a high of 16C and a low of 7C.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a low chance of showers. Parkes said the last of the rain is expected to hit on Thursday, with a possible shower or two.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be fine with a few clouds, with a high of 18C and a low of 10C on both days.