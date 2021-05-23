Whanganui set to escape this week's wild weather

Whanganui is set for a fairly settled week of weather, with some rain and heavy wind forecast for Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is likely to escape almost all of the wild weather set to bear down over the country in the coming days, with just a bit of wind for the region.

A number of severe weather watches have been issued for the eastern side of the North Island for the coming days, with damaging winds and heavy rain set to lash parts of the Bay of Plenty and East Cape.

But Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams said the most exciting weather forecast for Whanganui was some annoying southeasterlies throughout the week, with a touch of rain possible early on.

"It really is a story of the worst is in the east, and the best is in the west," Adams said.

"There may be some strong southeasterlies, but there's not a lot of rain on the horizon over the next week - possibly a small amount on Monday.

"That wind will be the most notable weather this week. The wind will be pretty strong on Monday and Tuesday, but nothing damaging."

Adams said while the southeasterlies would die down, they would not fully disappear until Friday, where some lighter northerly winds would take over.

When it came to temperatures, there was nothing that stood out, nor any variations day-to-day.

"Highs are up in the mid-teens for most of the week. It's pretty boring - the same every day almost.

"Because this low pressure is very slow-moving, it's kind of stopping any other weather systems coming through. But there is a wee bit of a front coming through Monday, but that weakens fairly quickly."

For Monday, Whanganui is looking at a high of 16C and a low of 9C, with strong southeasterlies and a chance of showers.