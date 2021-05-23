Whanganui River Rd community celebrates opening of new Pipiriki playground

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron (left) was assisted by Pipiriki local Alana Haworth to officially open the settlement's new playground. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui River Rd settlement of Pipiriki has a new local attraction: a community playground officially opened in the village last week.

The playground has been a year in the making.

The official opening was attended by Pipiriki Incorporation, Ruapehu District Council and Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron was also on hand at the celebration and was assisted by Pipiriki child Alana Haworth to cut the ribbon to open the attraction.

The playground is designed to be an area where the community can gather, with swings, multi-play equipment and a flying fox, along with fencing, picnic tables and planting.

It was an idea originally put forward by Kathleen Treanor, who approached the council with the idea for a space where members of the community could spend time with one another.

Treanor is the niece of Josephine Haworth, the owner of Pipiriki's famous Whanganui River Adventures business.

Haworth supported the project alongside other members of the community, facilitating the installation of the picnic tables and planting of the bank undertaken by members of the Pipiriki community.

The Pipiriki playground has a variety of attractions, including swings, multi-play equipment and a flying fox, along with fencing and picnic tables. Photo / Supplied

"It's very special for the local community," Haworth said.

"It was a project that started here in the community, and was supported by people around Pipiriki. It was a combined effort between all of us.

"It's something for the kids. Doing something for our kids is quite important, and all of them just love it."

Shortly after the ribbon was cut, the playground got its first test - a large contingent of tamariki from visiting Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Rangi, and the flying fox quickly became the playground highlight.

"It was pretty special for us to have the kids there for the opening. It's significant for them to have something new and exciting in Pipiriki. It'll be well used."