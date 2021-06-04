Whanganui weather: What to expect this Queen's Birthday weekend

Andy Best says Whanganui's weather is "not looking too bad at all" for the long weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

There will be cloudy skies over Whanganui for most of the long weekend, but the city should remain mostly dry.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said day-time temperatures would hover around 18C for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Things are not looking too bad at all for Whanganui," Best said.

"Friday will be generally fine with light winds. There will be some northwesterlies developing over the course of the afternoon."

It would be around 8C overnight on Friday, Best said.

"Saturday morning will be mostly fine, with some cloud developing in the afternoon.

"Those northerlies continue throughout the day, and it will get down to about 12C overnight on Saturday."

There is the chance of a light shower on Sunday evening but overall, the weather would continue to be dry and cloudy.

"Northerlies will persist once again, and it'll get down to around 10C early Monday morning."

Best said there was a chance of a morning shower on Monday, and the wind would turn around to an easterly direction.

"It's relatively warm again, up to 19C.

"The sun will come through on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more southeasterlies winds.

"You're looking at maximum temperatures of 19C again."