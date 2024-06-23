Whanganui is expected to have some sunny periods this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is expected to have some sunny periods this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect some periods of rain and clouds but generally settled conditions this week.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was a good start to the week’s weather.

“[Monday has] some high clouds but [is] mainly fine, with a few northeasterlies which die out in the morning. This leads to a fairly settled Tuesday. However, some rain may develop in the second half of the day. Some light southerlies are expected to develop in the evening.”

On Tuesday, people can expect a morning temperature of 8C, rising to 15C during the day. Wednesday’s morning temperature drops slightly, with a cooler start of 6C but a higher daytime temperature of 16C.

Ferris said there would be some southeasterly winds and a bit of cloud, with some rain on Wednesday.

“However, this is not as certain as it is for Tuesday.”

Thursday will have a cooler start, with a morning temperature of 5C and a high of 15C, the same as Tuesday. On Thursday, winds would ease and there may be some sun around the region, Ferris said.

“This leads to a good Matariki Friday, with it expected to be partly cloudy [with] a few northwesterlies developing.”

Friday starts with a morning temperature of 7C, warming to 15C during the day.

The weekend was not looking as flash, he said, with showers and rain scheduled for Saturday, with an expected morning temperature of 7C and a high of 16C.

He said the temperatures for the week were a touch above average.

“It won’t be too cold in the mornings and there are some warmer temperatures during the day. However, that cloud means it won’t feel that way.”