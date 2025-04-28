Whanganui is set for a mixture of wind, rain, sun and cool conditions this week. Photo / Lynne Douglas

People in Whanganui are advised to “keep a close eye on the forecast” this week, with MetService predicting a mixed bag of weather.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the transition into May would be a “whirlwind” for Whanganui.

“It’s not too bad to start off with, but from midweek it takes a bit of a turn with much wetter, cooler and windier conditions expected,” Makgabutlane said.

“It is one of those weeks where it would be a good idea to keep a close eye on the forecast – the location and intensity of the expected weather will be closely tied to where the weather system is formed," she said.

Until Wednesday, Whanganui is expected to be warm with highs of 23C on Monday and 24C on Tuesday and Wednesday.