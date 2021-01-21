Whanganui weather: The outlook for the long weekend

A mainly fine weekend is forecast but Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend visitors are advised to have their umbrellas on hand. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a few days of cool temperatures and squally showers, the region can look forward to favourable weather conditions for the long weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the recent conditions were the result of a cut-off low-pressure system which has been affecting most of the country.

"This weather pattern brings in cool air from the southern ocean and makes the atmosphere quite unstable and they are often accompanied by thunderstorms," Makgabutlane said.

"The Whanganui temperature on Wednesday was just 17C, which is the coolest maximum temperature you've had so far this year."

A temperature of 21C is forecast for Whanganui on Friday with a possible early morning shower, then increasing fine spells and westerlies.

Makgabutlane said the westerlies would continue on Saturday but would not be strong.

"The wind will turn northwesterly during the day and there will be cloudy periods with the chance of a shower.

"A high of 23C is forecast and the winds should be light."

Sunday will be warmer, with a high of 24C forecast, although Makgabutlane said there would be more chance of rain.

"It will be cloudy with a few morning showers, then fine breaks developing and northwesterly winds easing later in the day.

"It will stay warm all day, though, and the showers should be light."

Makgabutlane said people attending long-weekend events could dress lightly but should have umbrellas or raincoats on hand.

The temperature is forecast to remain warm for Monday, with a high of 24C. Although it is likely to be cloudy early and late in the day, it will be otherwise fine, with light northwesterly winds.