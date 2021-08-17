Whanganui weather: Snow warnings and heavy rain to continue for next 12 hours

More than 30mm of rain fell on Whanganui in 24 hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 30mm of rain fell on Whanganui in 24 hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 30mm of rain fell on Whanganui in a 24-hour period while MetService has issued a snow warning for the Ruapehu region.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said there had been 32.4mm of rain in Whanganui in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday.

"The heaviest of that was around this time yesterday [9am]. It looks like there were quite a few lightning strikes too, but Whanganui is pretty sheltered thanks to the ranges to the north and northwest."

More heavy rain is expected for Wednesday with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms, before easing off later in the evening.

"It's a pretty showery situation. You can expect a clap of thunder or two. The main action will wrap up by the evening. It will still rain, but quite a bit lighter than it has been."

Meanwhile, a snow warning has been issued for the Desert Rd from just after 9am on Wednesday morning.

The snow level is expected to lower to 1000m late this morning. Between 1 and 2cm of snow could accumulate near the summit through to early this evening.