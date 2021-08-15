Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Whanganui is set for a rough start to the week, before the weather settles down by the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for a rough start to the week, before the weather settles down by the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for strong winds and heavy rain early this week with a front moving up the country.

Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams said while Monday was looking mainly fine, Tuesday was when the brunt of the week's wet weather will hit.

"It's going to be a windy start to the week," Adams said. "As the front gets closer, winds will start to get stronger on Monday evening, with some showers.

"Looking at Tuesday, it's very much crunch day for Whanganui as the front goes through. There'll be rain and a chance of some thunderstorms as well."

A severe weather watch has been issued for Tuesday, with Metservice warning strong deluges are possible in areas including Whanganui, Taihape and Taumarunui.

Adams said by the afternoon, that rain will ease to showers, and the strong northwesterly winds will ease by the evening.

By Wednesday, the weather is supposed to calm with just with one or two showers forecasted.

Adams said the pick of the week would be Thursday.

"Thursday there'll still be a bit of cloud and chance of a shower, but it'll be the calmest day of the week."

Looking towards the weekend, another front is expected through on Friday, but it'll be short lived.

"But things will fine up to what appears to be a nice weekend."