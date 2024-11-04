A taste of summer is expected to hit Whanganui this week.

A taste of summer is expected to hit Whanganui this week.

A sneak preview of some summery weather is on the way for Whanganui this week.

Whanganui, like much of the North Island, was expected to be “fairly dry and settled” throughout the week, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

“There is high pressure that is hanging round over the North Island, so that does keep conditions pretty calm,” she said.

Despite a mostly dry week, Wednesday morning brings a higher chance of showers and they may also appear early on Friday morning.

The rest of the week appeared clear, O’Connor said.