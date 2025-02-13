Advertisement
Whanganui weather: Mixed bag with competing weather systems this weekend

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

There's a bit of everything for Whanganui's weekend with competing weather systems. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s weekend weather is forecast to be mixed as one weather system passes and another arrives.

The forecast for the end of the week and Saturday was consistent with the past week, MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

“We’re under a big ridge of high pressure right now across the country so what that really means is those clear, calm days,” Wotherspoon said.

“Fine clear weather is expected to continue for the beginning of the weekend at least.”

A low pressure system moving down the North Island, causing heavy rain and winds, was not forecast to impact Whanganui until late on Sunday or early next week.

“It’s looking largely unremarkable until the latter part of the weekend,” Wotherspoon said.

The low pressure system was expected to bring warm, muggy nights, northerly winds and rain.

Wotherspoon said people should keep an eye on the forecast for any weather alerts.

Warm temperatures with highs of 26-27C were forecast throughout the weekend and into next week.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

