There's a bit of everything for Whanganui's weekend with competing weather systems. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s weekend weather is forecast to be mixed as one weather system passes and another arrives.

The forecast for the end of the week and Saturday was consistent with the past week, MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

“We’re under a big ridge of high pressure right now across the country so what that really means is those clear, calm days,” Wotherspoon said.

“Fine clear weather is expected to continue for the beginning of the weekend at least.”

A low pressure system moving down the North Island, causing heavy rain and winds, was not forecast to impact Whanganui until late on Sunday or early next week.