Whanganui weather: It's looking 'pretty darn nice'

Overnight temperatures will remain in the high single digits and low double digits this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Overnight temperatures will remain in the high single digits and low double digits this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's weather for the next few days is looking "pretty darn nice", according to MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker.

"It's definitely a good week to get all your washing done," Bakker said.

"You're looking at temperatures, all around 20C, and no rain is expected until Saturday."

Bakker said overnight temperatures would remain in the high single digits and low double digits slightly warmer than the average for this time of year.

"Winds are mostly easterly for Tuesday and Wednesday, then they will be dying down after that," he said.

"There will be a little bit of morning cloud around, but it'll clear up in the afternoons."

Bakker said Saturday's showers, if there were any, wouldn't be of any "real significance".

"At this stage it's looking like there will be a little bit of cloud around over the weekend, but I'd advise people to check in a little bit closer to the weekend because we'll have several new model runs before then."