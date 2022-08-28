Fine weather can be expected in the Whanganui region for the first four days of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fine weather can be expected in the Whanganui region for the first four days of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region can expect a week of mostly fine weather, with the conditions for next weekend still up in the air.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said no rain was expected in Whanganui from Monday to Thursday, with only occasional cloud cover forecast for Thursday.

He said temperatures would gradually increase throughout the week from 15C on Monday to 16C on Tuesday, and 17C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The lower temperatures early in the week would be due to a southeasterly wind flow over the region.

"Later in the week, it turns around to a northwesterly ... so it should start getting warmer during the week," he said.

For Friday and the weekend, Glassey said MetService's automated forecasts were that Friday would also be a fine day, but there was a chance the forecast may change as a front moves its way up the South Island.

"There's a bit of uncertainty about how north it travels, there's a chance it might make its way onto the lower North Island and affect Whanganui on Friday."

He said there was equally a chance the front would stall over the south, so how the weekend weather would be was still to be decided.