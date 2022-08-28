Whanganui High School players won their first secondary school rugby title in the Under 14s match against Cullinane College. Photo / Supplied

A late comeback by the Heartland Hurricanes Under 20s was not enough to prevent a 28-22 loss in their Youth Council Cup clash against Manawatu Under 19 on Saturday.

The Heartland Hurricanes had a disrupted preparation to the game in Palmerston North, as their standout Whanganui midfielder Lafo Takiari-Ah Ching was unavailable after a positive Covid-19 test on Monday, putting a slight health scare through the camp.

Wet conditions in Manawatu prevented outdoor training as well, the team spending Friday preparing on indoor hockey turf.

The Hurricanes trailed their hosts 15-8 at halftime and made a late run.

"We scored a try with five minutes to go, we got back to 25-22," said Whanganui's Chris Back, the team manager.

"We were attacking. They managed to clear the ball and got the penalty, right on fulltime."

Other than Ah Ching, all seven of his fellow Whanganui players; Anthony Sellers, Jordyn Leiasamaivao Turvey, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana, Neo Tichbon, Stan Puapii, Mitai Hemi and Rehimana Meihana, made the match-day 23 from the 26 who played in pre-season.

"They've got to get used to 'living in the swirl', which is our Hurricanes mantra," said Back.

"Just need to get a bit more professional.

"We were competitive, but the boys didn't shine – it was a good learning curve.

"Each week's another step up and they've just got to keep progressing."

The Heartland Hurricanes will have Ah Ching back on deck this week as they prepare for likely their toughest game of the campaign against Wellington Under 19.

Under 14s compete for title

The new generation of Whanganui High School players has claimed its first secondary school rugby title after a solid victory in the curtain-raiser at Cooks Gardens on Saturday.

The WRFU Under 14s final saw WHS matched up against Cullinane College, with WHS pulling away for a 22-10 victory.

In heavy conditions, the game was still anyone's at 17-10, but WHS scoring again with a few minutes to go decided the issue.

"It was a good game, a good game of rugby. Both teams took it out on the field and left it out on the field," said their experienced coach Cornel Mason.

"But I think the conditions were a bit of a telling toll on both sides.

"Great performance by both sides really, and I'm just happy my guys got up and were able to produce the goods."

The WHS 1st XV were beaten semifinalists in this year's MRU Premier 2 competition after the 2021 squad were champions, and it will be expected this current crop from Under 14 will make their way through in a couple of years.

"This is the next elite group coming out of High School. They're not just rugby players, they're basketball players, touch players, footballers as well," said Mason.

"This is the next bunch of guys to be the Stephen Perofetas, the Brett Camerons."

Collegiate Colts win youth competition

The Whanganui Collegiate Under 15 Colts claimed the MRU Youth 1 grade title the hard way in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Collegiate just edged out Palmerston North Boys High School U15B by 8-5 in the final, after both sides had finished as the top two qualifiers, beating every other side in the six-team grade while splitting their results against each other.

The Whanganui Collegiate Under 15 Colts claimed the MRU Youth 1 grade title. Photo / Supplied

In June, Collegiate drew first blood at home, winning 17-5, but PNBHS responded two weeks ago with a big 35-7 victory on their patch.

Collegiate went into the wind in the first half of the playoff, which was fast-paced, but strong defence from both sides left the scoreline at 5-0 at halftime.

The result hung in the balance late in the game, with possession and momentum swinging both ways, and then Collegiate received a penalty on the 10m line in the attacking half.

Captain George Ormsby stepped up to coolly slot the winning three-pointer.

Collegiate's sole try came from centre Ben Poulton, who ran 50m to score in the corner.

Around the grounds

DEVELOPMENT XV: The McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV proved too strong for Wairarapa Bush Development XV, winning 51-7 in Masterton on Saturday. Whanganui led 24-7 at halftime and kicked on from there. They will play the Wellington Samoans away this coming weekend.

SCHOOLGIRLS: Both Cullinane College and Whanganui High School picked up default wins in the MRU Secondary School Girls competition on Wednesday. Opponents Queen Elizabeth College and Horowhenua/Waiopehu College did not play. Cullinane and WHS will play in the semifinals this week.