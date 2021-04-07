Whanganui weather: Fine finish to the working week before rain and wind take hold

Whanganui is set to see some wind and rain this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is expected to see the working week out with nice settled weather before rain and possible gusty winds take hold over the weekend.

But MetService said temperatures were set to remain above average for the weekend.

Looking to Thursday and Friday, the city is forecast to reach a high of 23C with partial cloud cover and northerly breezes on both days.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said the remainder of the working week looked to have decent weather.

"We have a broad ridge of high pressure, settled weather, sitting over much of New Zealand until the end of the week.

"It'll definitely warm up as we go into the weekend."

But that fine weather is expected to take a turn by Saturday, with a jump in winds and some rain, hopefully clearing by Sunday.

"As we get towards the end of the week, we'll start to see those northerlies picking up a little bit and the cloud increasing around Thursday and Friday.

"As we go through Saturday and Sunday, we'll see a few spots of rain developing on Saturday, but that should break out early and clear Sunday morning."

There was also expected to be a bout of wind coming in the direction of the city. Although it was too early to anticipate any severe weather watches or warnings, Kerr said it was likely it would be gusty.

"There'll be some strong, decent gusts but we're not expecting anything in terms of severe gales at this point."

On the temperature, Kerr said the city was looking at 24C for Saturday and Sunday, with humidity expected to make the weekend muggy.

"Even when it's cloudy, we're still expecting 24C. It'll feel quite warm as well because it will be more humid.

"It's a little bit warmer than average, but it's not too bad."

Overall, Kerr said the weekend was looking okay, albeit with some dreary spots.

"We'll see some fine breaks, but we will see one or two showers. By Monday, it's dry."