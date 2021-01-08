Whanganui Weather: City set for fine and dry weekend, high of 23 degrees

Whanganui is set for a mainly fine weekend, with temperatures hovering around 23C. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for a relatively calm weekend weather-wise, with plenty of sun and just a touch of morning cloud Saturday and Sunday.

According to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane, the weather is expected to be fairly standard, with no great surprises.

"As the day goes on Saturday, there's a little bit of cloud in the greater region, but things are looking a bit better [than Friday] and we can look forward to mainly fine conditions.

"That's a trend for Sunday as well, it's looking like quite a fine weekend."

According to Makgabutlane, weekend temperatures will be somewhat settled also, with no significant variation over Saturday and Sunday.

"Very mild and very seasonal temperatures too. It looks like Whanganui city itself will be hovering around 23C for the weekend.

"Very steady conditions expected there for the next few days."

Heading into next week Makgabutlane said the weather will begin to calm even further, with a pleasant start to the week expected.

"Into next week, things are continuing in that vain, with winds starting to die down from the latter parts of Monday into Tuesday, and that cloud is all but disappearing.

"Things will be settling down quite nicely."

The perfect weather could be short-lived, however, with Makgabutlane warning Whanganui could be set for some showers from Wednesday.

"The first signs of any rain or showers look to be on the latter part of Wednesday. It looks like on Wednesday into Thursday there could be a little bit of showers mostly inland.

"Other than that, actually next week, especially the first part of the week is looking like a settled week to look forward to."