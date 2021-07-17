Whanganui weather: Calm week for Whanganui after wet and wild weekend

Whanganui can expect a few more showers before clear skies return late week. File photo / Bevan Conley

Showers are set to linger in Whanganui for the next few days although the strong winds and heavy rain of the weekend have moved on.

Although Whanganui did not fare as badly as other parts of the country on Saturday, a brief dramatic hour in the afternoon saw the wind speed reach 104km/h and 8.8mm of rain fell on the region between 3pm and 4pm.

Average wind speeds were around 50-55km/h during most of the weekend.

"When the front came through, the temperature dropped by two degrees," Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said.

"Whanganui was one of the warmer places in the country at the weekend but during that hour the temperature dropped from 16.6C down to 14.7C."

"The region can look forward to calmer weather for the next few days although a southerly change will lead to a cooler day on Monday."

Best said the temperature forecast was for a high of 14C with an overnight low of 7C.

"The southerly is expected to die out later in the day and Whanganui can expect warmer temperatures for the rest of the week," he said.

Tuesday's forecast is for morning cloud followed by a mainly fine day with light winds and a high of 16C.

Wednesday is expected to be fine at first, followed by thickening high clouds and a few spots of rain later in the day, and light northerly winds. The temperature is expected to reach 17C.

The predicted high for Thursday is also 17C and the northwesterly will continue with the cloud is expected to linger.

Clear skies will be back in Whanganui on Friday and Saturday with fine conditions forecast for both days and an easterly change on Saturday.

A high of 17C is forecast on Saturday and Sunday although Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with light winds.