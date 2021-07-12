Whanganui building consents exceed growth expectations

Building consents have been on the rise in Whanganui, exceeding the anticipated growth rate for the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Building consents have been on the rise in Whanganui, exceeding the anticipated growth rate for the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A record number of building consents have been issued in Whanganui during the past year.

In a report to the Whanganui District Council's meeting yesterday, senior finance officer Simon Manville said growth in rateable properties had exceeded projections as a result of the building boom.

Since July 2020, there has been an increase of $90m in Whanganui capital valuations, equating to 157 new SUIPs (separately used or inhabited part of a rating unit) in Whanganui which includes subdivisions and building consents on existing properties.

The growth includes 26 new apartments in Victoria Ave and 37 new sections at the Tirimoana subdivision.

Manville said the growth rate in the long-term plan had been estimated at $300,000 but the actual increase for the year was $638,030 including residential, farming, commercial, and lifestyle.

The growth had exceeded expectations, he said.

The council voted in favour of the rates resolution for July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, meaning Whanganui ratepayers are facing an average rates increase of 5.7 per cent this year.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said it was a procedural meeting following the council's adoption of the 2021-2031 long-term plan on June 22.

A uniform annual general charge of $700 per SUIP has been set in accordance with the Local Government Act 2002.

A general rate of 1.30 cents in the dollar has been set for commercial properties while residential and farming general rates are varied according to size.

Manville's report itemised differential rates for roads and footpaths, roading resilience, earthquake strengthening, stormwater, water supply, wastewater, trade waste contributions and targeted rates for exotic forestry properties.

Manville said the total rates bill for the year amounted to $76m and ratepayers would receive their first bill on or around August 1.