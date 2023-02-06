Property Brokers United sits top of the Coastal Challenge Cup table after they bet on themselves and beat old rivals Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC at the surprise location of Kena Kena Park on Saturday.

United had originally been scheduled to host the three-time champions at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park, however the heavy wet weather during the week left the grounds unplayable, which also saw the abandonment of Wanganui Vet Services Marist’s game with Levin Old Boys and the local P240 matches.

So on Friday evening, United got in touch with Paraparaumu and suggested moving the game down to their home turf, which was accepted.

Wet conditions still led to a reduced overs match with Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations coming into play, but despite that and the unexpected travel, United’s bowlers stepped up to defend a small total for a 55-run victory.

Put into bat, United reached 118-7 off their 35 overs in an innings where runs were hard graft.

Representative players Sam Roebuck and Greg Smith fell cheaply to experienced bowlers Sean Widdle and Dale McNamara (2-33), while previous century maker Daniel Burgess was again playing himself in until being trapped in front by Kamal Patel (2-11).

It fell to Carter Hobbs (21) to get the start of a team score going, with skipper Chris Sharrock reaching double figures as well before also falling to leave United 70-5.

The rearguard came in the form of the veterans, as former representative captain Simon Badger (14 not out) made his return to the side and shored up his end for 46 deliveries, while Brendon Walker (17 off 22) still played his natural game – hitting a four and a six.

Simon Badger also lost Charlie Meredith as a partner, with Campbell McKerras coming in right near the end and slotting the other six of United’s innings.

It wasn’t a big score, United’s cause further helped by Paraparaumu giving up 16 runs through wides, but now the home side had to face the same conditions and the visitors were determined to put the pressure on.

Youngster Charlie Meredith (2-22) and Drew Brennan (2-9) ripped through their top order, while Chris Sharrock (2-14) had the surviving opener Kyle Tonks caught out to reduce Paraparaumu to 28-4.

Charlie Morrison-Gardner (15) looked to do what Simon Badger had done — locking down his end of the crease for 45 deliveries - but around him the wickets kept tumbling until he was finally run out as the second-last wicket at 61-9.

Veteran Steve Meredith (2-13) travelled with son Charlie and helped him and Sharrock clean up the tail, with Smith bowling the last man to have Paraparaumu all out in the 23rd over.

Taking the winning points as opposed to a second abandoned match could prove crucial for United in the race to qualify for the Top 2 final on March 25.

Weraroa CC holds second spot on the points ladder after hanging on for a one-run victory over Burger King Red Star at the Weraroa Domain.

The ‘White Herons’ were dismissed in the 47th over for 223, but then in a pressure-fill finish, the home side held Red Star to 222-8 at the end of their innngs, despite a good score of 31 from former Whanganui representative player Trey Bidois.

Follow results and draws for the tournaments at https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/coastal-challenge/coastal-challenge-202223-summer-202223/coastal-challenge-50-overs/a2935261

Results for February 4

Coastal Challenge Cup

Property Brokers United 118-7 (C Hobbs 21, B Walker 17, S Badger 14no; K Patel 2-11, D McNamara 2-33) bt Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC 63 (C Morrison-Gardner 15; D Brennan 2-9, S Meredith 2-13, C Sharrock 2-14, C Meredith 2-22) by 55 runs (DLS).

Weraroa CC 223 (B de Burgh 61, P Liyanage 36, T Morgan 35, K Maclachlan 28, J Marshall 21; J Jonas 5-32, T Bidois 2-62) bt Burger King Red Star 222-8 (G Borren 45, R Anderson 32, T Bidois 31, M Steventon 29, P Sigvertsen 20no; K Maclachlan 4-32, J Dawson 2-49) by one run.



