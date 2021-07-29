Whanganui turns out to see cricket World Test Championship mace

Whanganui Intermediate School students with Black Caps Wills Young and Ross Taylor (holding mace). Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui cricket fans turned out to welcome the cricket World Test Championship mace to Jubilee Stadium on Thursday.

The trophy made a half-hour appearance outside Cricket Wanganui's new indoor facility, accompanied by Black Caps Ross Taylor and Will Young and team manager Mike Sandle.

Speaking to the crowd, Taylor, said he was surprised by how many people turned up.

He had played volleyball, hockey, and cricket in Whanganui in days gone by.

"Obviously we are proud to represent New Zealand and win this mace, but hopefully in a few years this team can inspire a new generation to come back and win it a few more times," Taylor said.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall reminded the crowd that it was the city's own Harry Cave who was part of the New Zealand team that won the country's first-ever test match in 1955.

"The last ball was bowled by Harry Cave, who was a farmer from Westmere," McDouall said.

"That was the starting point, and this is the end point."

Young jokingly said Taylor would be the best person to talk to about Cave, as he was a "ex-teammate of his".

"To bring this (mace) home is incredible for us, but also for all New Zealanders," Young said.

"Thanks for all your support. We've been truly humbled by all the messages we got."

Huntley School First XI captain, Hamish Cranstone, said Kyle Jamieson and Devon Conway were his current favourite Black Caps.

Cranstone himself had been "a bit of an all rounder in recent years".

"Getting to see the mace might be a once in a lifetime opportunity," Cranstone said.

Nine-year-old Danya Booth said she was about to start her second season playing cricket.

Like Cranstone, she said she was an all rounder.

"I didn't get to watch any of the final, so I'm pretty excited to be here."

Year 9 Whanganui High School student Elliott West said the school had let students come along and view the mace.

"I'm a big cricket fan," West said.

"I tried to stay up late to watch the game, but I had school the next day."

An opening batsman by trade, West said he was hoping to get amongst the runs in the upcoming season.

From Whanganui, the mace travelled to Palmerston North later on Thursday afternoon.