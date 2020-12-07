Whanganui: The saga continues

Whanganui: city of artists. Photo / Paul Brooks

OPINION:

Some of us remember when Whanganui was an agricultural city, the centre of a vast hinterland of primary producers. Farming was our livelihood and the industries that serviced it were our largest employers.

As well as catering for agriculture, Whanganui was a factory town producing all manner of things including clothing and food. Four picture theatres kept us entertained and with the private motorcar used sparingly, a bus service enabled travel all over the city at any time of day and a large part of the night. A thriving port received ships of many sizes and our fishing fleet was busy.

Things have changed. With so much of our manufacturing industry joining the exodus to China and less emphasis on agricultural peripherals, the face of Whanganui — no longer officially a city — has changed. In a turnaround, we have embraced the arts and artists in a way even our forbears could not have imagined. They may have gifted us the Sarjeant Gallery, but could they have foreseen how the arts community now dominates so much of the town?

While we have always been home for some artists, mostly unappreciated, like Edith Collier, it really began in earnest with the Wanganui Regional Community Polytechnic in 1983, a tertiary institution which attracted many established and aspiring artists from around the country to take part in various arts courses, as students or teachers. By the time the polytech merged with UCOL in 2002, there was already a thriving arts community comprising many who made their home here after completing their courses. That community grew and continues to grow, with new artists, people discovering their artistic talent and others arriving to be among like-minded folk.

It has manifested itself in well patronised galleries, plenty to choose from in Artists Open Studios and institutions like New Zealand Glassworks, formerly Chronicle Glass.

That community is widespread, from Castlecliff to Aramoho, Putiki to Whanganui East, and out into the country.

The town's demographic is changing and the hospitality industry has had to adjust to a range of new clientele, offering fare far removed from that which once adorned Formica-topped tables in department store tearooms. But don't panic, you can still buy cheese and onion sandwiches, pies, sausage rolls and custard squares. We may be changing but we carry our history with us.

We still have our meat works, factories and a burgeoning industrial area, especially in Heads Rd between Gonville and Castlecliff, but the mix is different now, with diversity adding a healthy aspect. People are moving here from metropolitan areas, looking for lifestyle changes and balance. That, along with a more economical living standard, has enriched the town and vastly improved the conversation.

That is why this paper always has arts stories, from new exhibitions to new or emerging artists wanting to make a splash. Our Whanganui Happenings page consistently features local galleries or arts events alongside clubs for creative people to learn and grow. The arts has become such a part of Whanganui it's hard to believe it wasn't always there, and for younger generations, it's the way it has always been.

And that's how a community evolves.

A need is recognised and before long someone moves to meet it, creating diversity and a new reason for people to want to come to Whanganui. It is hoped that long-term citizens embrace the changes and enjoy what our new residents have to offer, while maintaining our longstanding tradition of hospitality and manaakitanga.

Whanganui has had many faces, evolving to face new challenges and all the while remaining a good place to live. The story is far from over.