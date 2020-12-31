Whanganui surf lifesavers' quick actions save lives at Kai Iwi Beach

Whanganui Surf Lifeguards Mia Gemmell, Layton Comp, Pheonix Grammatich and Geoff Karipa rescued two swimmers who got in to trouble in the water at Kai Iwi beach this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two young men are alive to welcome the new year thanks to the quick actions of four young surf lifesavers at Kai iwi beach on Wednesday.

"A guy was really drunk and he was trying to float in the water on an airbed," lifeguard Layton Comp said.

"His mate tried to swim out and save him and got into trouble as well."

Comp, who is newly qualified this year, launched the inflatable rescue boat (IRB) along with his teammates Mia Gemmell, Phoenix Grammatich and Geoff Karipa.

"We knew the guy who had fallen off the airbed was likely to be a dead weight and he was," Karipa said.

"He was vomiting when we got him into the boat and we needed to get him to shore quickly."

Karipa said members of the public were very helpful and an off-duty St John officer was able to lend his assistance.

"The main thing is that we were able to keep two people with us for the new year and they were very grateful afterwards."

Senior lifeguard Daniel Comp, who was there to lend assistance, said he was very proud of the young team.

"They did everything right and acted quickly so they are fully entitled to claim credit for the rescue," he said.

"Those guys would not be still here if it wasn't for them."

Whanganui Surf Lifesaving chairman James Newell said the experience is a timely reminder for everyone swimming at beaches and rivers this summer.

"Swimming while intoxicated is never a good idea and inflatables like lilos or air mattresses are dangerous in the water.

"The swimmers were also outside the patrol area which provided an extra challenge for the lifeguards.

"It is important for everyone to always swim between the flags and lifeguards don't need the added stress of trying to herd people into the right areas."

The Whanganui Lifeguard Service is provided at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beaches from 10am until 6pm until February 28, 2021.