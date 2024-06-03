Maia Paki competing in the under-9 beach flags event at the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service’s junior carnival at Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Alanah Brown Photography

Maia Paki competing in the under-9 beach flags event at the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service’s junior carnival at Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Alanah Brown Photography

A junior surf lifesaving carnival held in Whanganui is being hailed as a highlight of the 2023-24 season.

The Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service’s Junior Carnival, held at Castlecliff Beach in January, is one of the finalists in Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s (SLSNZ) Taranaki Awards of Excellence.

The awards acknowledge the skills, commitment, and effort by surf lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, and also those who have educated others, managed administration, and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the season.

Other finalists from the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service are Ethan Byers in the Surf Lifeguard of the Year category, Daniel Comp (Junior Surf Contribution of the Year) and Bex Sharratt (Volunteer of the Year).

“Like the rest of the country, it was a busy season with 15 local sport events and lots of surf lifeguard development,” SLSNZ central regional manager Charlie Cordwell said.

“The region gained 32 new surf lifeguards, four new patrol support, and 19 new patrol captains.

“There were plenty of highlights during the 2023-24 season but one that stood out was Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service’s Junior Carnival. Not only was it a resounding success with members coming from all around the region, but it was the first time in over 30 years that a junior carnival was held Wanganui. That’s an incredible achievement and something they should be extremely proud of.”

The Taranaki Awards of Excellence include clubs from across the North Island, including Ōpunake, New Plymouth Old Boys, East End, Whanganui and Fitzroy.

During the past season, Taranaki surf lifeguards spent more than 9000 hours on patrol, rescued more than 95 people, performed 60-plus first aids, and carried out more than 900 preventative actions.

The awards ceremony is on Saturday, June 8, at 6pm at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth.

Finalists

Wendy Snowden Memorial Trophy Surf Lifeguard of the Year: Samuel Drought, Ōpunake; Felicity Cleaver, Fitzroy; Jared Coster, New Plymouth Old Boys; Ethan Byers, Wanganui.

DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year: Melah Sinclair, Ōpunake; Max Toa, Fitzroy; Joanna Harrison, New Plymouth Old Boys.

bp Search and Rescue Contribution of the Year: Michael De Bique, Ōpunake; Paul Carlyon, Fitzroy.

bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year: Liam Drought, Ōpunake.

Peter Steffenson Trophy Coach of the Year: Joel Meuli, East End; Trent Olliver, Ōpunake; Allan Riddick, Fitzroy; Anthony Ander, New Plymouth Old Boys.

Surf Sports Official of the Year: Mel Visser, East End; Claire Hunn, Ōpunake; Andrew Sorenson, Fitzroy; Dean Spicer, New Plymouth Old Boys.

Surf Sportsperson of the Year: Tara Shotter, East End; Joe Collins, Fitzroy; Caleb Lawn, Ōpunake.

Surf Sports Team of the Year: East End Beach Relay Team; Opunake Female Relay Team.

Event Safety Contribution of the Year: Liam Drought, Ōpunake; Ash Hurring, Fitzroy.

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year: Claire Hunn, Ōpunake; Hailey Foster-Ander, New Plymouth Old Boys; Daniel Comp, Wanganui.

Instructor of the Year: Hywel Davies, East End; Michael De Bique, Ōpunake.

Examiner of the Year: Michael De Bique, Ōpunake.

James Hunt Memorial Volunteer of the Year: Matt Myers, East End; Ashleigh Hurring, Fitzroy; Richie Matheson, New Plymouth Old Boys; Bex Sharratt, Wanganui.

Innovation Award: Trevor Wood, East End; Opunake SLSC.

Taranaki Sportsman of the Year: Hayden Corkin, East End; Joe Collins, Fitzroy; Anthony Ander, New Plymouth Old Boys.

Valda Walsh Cup Taranaki Sportswoman of the Year: Julia Padrutt, East End.

Taranaki U19 Sportsman of the Year: Daniel Callebaut, East End.

Taranaki U19 Sportswoman of the Year: Tara Shotter, East End; Charlize Duncan, Fitzroy; Darcy O’Sullivan, New Plymouth Old Boys.

Taranaki U19 Sports Team of the Year: East End U19 Male Surf Team.

Michael Taylor Award: Charlotte North, East End; Colwyn Velvin, Fitzroy; John Elsmore, Ōpunake; Diana van der Poel, New Plymouth Old Boys.