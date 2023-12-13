Whanganui's Ethan Bryers (blue fins) took part in Surf Life Saving New Zealand's National Lifeguard School. Photo / Cody Keepa

Whanganui surf lifeguard Ethan Bryers has been awarded the highest possible qualification in New Zealand.

Bryers was one of 16 people selected from across the country to take part in the Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) National Lifeguard School in the Bay of Plenty.

The three-day programme was designed for the country’s fastest, fittest and most committed surf lifeguards.

Bryers said the school had him push himself to the max.

“There was a lot of learning, a lot of limit-pushing, a lot of testing the waters and building confidence,” he said.

While there, he and the other lifeguards were subjected to wild weather.

“The first day we were down there it was, I would call it really nice weather and the second day we had huge swells coming in and that was the day that we did some boat activities in the water and it just made them so much more fun,” he said.

“Being around people that are my age or a little bit older with the same kind of experience that I have, it was definitely a weird feeling.

“Stepping up with them and in front of them into those leadership roles and scenarios, that was probably the biggest challenge for me.”

Conversely, the best part of the school was the people he met at it, both the other members of the school and the teaching staff.

Bryers was awarded the Advanced Lifeguard Award.

It also opened up the opportunity for him to seek out working in a mentorship role at the service.

In previous summers he had worked as a patrol captain but said he felt comfortable taking the step back because there were others at the service ready to take up the position.

He wanted to help guide them and be there if any questions needed to be answered about the work.

Over the coming months, lifeguards from Whanganui Surf Lifeguard Services will be patrolling Castlecliff and Mowhanau beaches from Saturday, December 16 between 12pm and 6pm.

Through summer, patrols will be on seven days a week including Christmas Day and all other public holidays through to February 6.

There will be volunteer weekend patrols until March 2.

