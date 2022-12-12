Whanganui Summer Programme caters for stay-at-homes

Be prepared for wet feet when crossing to Corliss Island even at low tide. It’s also muddy. Photo / Supplied

Stay-at-homes can still enjoy the 2023 Whanganui Summer Programme because many features in January will take place within the city. Two of them are even free, says trustee David Scoullar.

First is a walk through heritage trees on January 7. Pakaitore/Moutua Gardens and Pukenamu/Queens Park contain many notable trees, some listed as protected. Join amateur botanist Margi Keys for an easy 90-minute stroll to name and marvel at what our forefathers planted long ago.

On January 11, from 10am to 4pm, you can visit Dan Hurley’s Aramoho Toy Museum at 5 Lewis Ave. It’s a sight to behold with thousands of items including toys, dolls, teddy bears, key rings and magnets. This is a little-known treasure chest enjoyed by adults as well as children.

Corliss Island will be visited on January 18. This small island in the Whanganui River below the Cobham Bridge has tracks we will explore after crossing at low tide. We will walk from one end of the island to the other and, if lucky, see birdlife including spoonbills. Park beyond the Putiki roundabout in Wikitoria Rd where the trip will begin. High gumboots will be useful for the short, muddy crossing to the island. This trip is free.

On January 20, 10am-11am, you can join a short guided tour of the Whanganui District Council chambers with its splendid collection of stained glass windows telling The Whanganui Story. This project, which began in 2006, depicts important events and people in our district’s history. Free but book at anique.jayasinghe@whanganui.govt.nz

Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and Historic Buildings will be visited on January 25. First opened in Victoria Ave in 1854, WCS is New Zealand’s third-oldest school and the city’s oldest business. Its 169 years of history are displayed and documented in the school’s museum. The guided tour includes Big School and the chapel. Register at Museum@collegiate.school.nz or by text to 0274 812 324

The Quaker Settlement withdrew from the programme last year but it’s back on January 28 with numbers limited to 60. The 48-year-old intentional community continues to seek sustainable solutions for day-to day living. A one-hour guided tour of the award-winning community buildings (including solar array), food forest, flax collection and merging native forest followed by a provided afternoon tea. Numbers are limited to 60.

The Whanganui Regional Museum has five sessions aimed at children 5-10 years, called Creative Creatures for Kids, 11am-12pm on January 9-13. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Book directly with the museum. Phone 06 349 1110.

The popular Tuesday-night lectures are back at the Davis Theatre: January 10, Scott Flutey will talk about the bells of Whanganui; January 17, Di Harries takes us on a visit to the Chatham Islands; January 24, Bev Stuart will explain the joys of Rio de Janeiro.

More details are available in the WSP pamphlet, on the WSP website or from the Whanganui i-Site. Bookings can be made at the Whanganui i-Site or online.