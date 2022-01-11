A visit to Kapiti Island is on the Whanganui Summer Programme on January 18. Photo / David Haxton

Whanganui Summer Programme 2022

Vaccine passes are required to join summer programme trips and to attend the talks. Book at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.

You can book online at www.iticket.co.nz or at the i-SITE for most events. For the museum talks book directly with the Whanganui Regional Museum. No bookings are necessary for the evening talks. Most trips leave from the bus stop in front of the Tram Shed at 29 Taupo Quay next to the Whanganui i-SITE Visitor Centre, with en route pick-ups available for some bus trips.

■ Long Beach and Cave Beach (Waverley)

Wednesday, January 12. Short walks.

Bring sturdy footwear, sunhat, sunscreen and rain wear. BYO lunch and drinks.

Explore two beautiful and interesting beaches at low tide and, if you wish, the small settlement nearby.

Depart 9am. Return approx 3pm.

Adult $21 Child $9

■ Museum Collection Tour

Wednesday, January 12. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the collection stores to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by Archivist Sandi Black.

Time 11am-midday. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person.

Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

■ Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Night Spotting

Friday, January 14. Short bush walks.

Bring sturdy shoes, warm clothing, torch, BYO cold drink and cup.

Discover and enjoy this local sanctuary with mature forest, invertebrates, birds and wetland. Barbecue provided.

Depart 5.30pm. Return approx 10.30pm.

Adult $21 Child $11. Family (2A 2Ch) $53

■ Remutaka Rail Trail

Saturday, January 15

Reasonable fitness required. An 18km five hour walk.

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea, lunch and drinks. Bring torches for tunnels.

Last visited in 2016, this old railway line over the Remutaka Range is popular for walking and cycling. Graeme Jupp will tell us about the Fell engines, the famous incline and how the line closed in 1955. Trip fare includes entry to the Fell Locomotive Museum in Featherston and afternoon tea.

Depart 7am. Return approx 8pm.

Adult $80 Child $35

■ Patea Historical Town Tour

Monday, January 17. A walking tour. Reasonable fitness required

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea, lunch and drinks.

Start with morning tea at the Hunter Shaw building near the Waka statue in Patea. Then a walk on Egmont St with members of the Patea Historical Society. Lunch at Aotea Utanganui Museum followed by a look through the museum. Then on to Patea Beach. Walk along the historic River Walkway (approx 1km) to York St.

Depart 8.30am. Return approx 5pm.

Adult $29 Child $17

■ Kapiti Island

Wednesday, January 18. Climbing fitness essential for the summit.

Sturdy footwear, warm waterproof outerwear, binoculars, walking pole, BYO drinks, lunch, snacks.

Kapiti Island has an important role in our history and forest and bird restoration. It is a tranquil island bird sanctuary and one of NZ's most accessible nature reserves, providing a unique visitor experience in a predator-free paradise. Explore the coastline and forest with bird visits. There is time (1.5 hours) to climb to the summit.

Depart 6.30am. Return approx 6.30pm.

Adult $130 Child $100

■ Evening Talk: Colourful Guatemala

Tuesday, January 18. Wheelchair access.

Experienced Whanganui tour leader Bev Stuart talks about Guatemala, a small but vibrant Central America country we hear little about.

Starts 7.30pm. Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Adult $5 Child free. No booking necessary although numbers are limited.

■ Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and Historic Buildings.

Wednesday, January 19. Allow two hours.

First opened in Victoria Ave in 1854, WCS is NZ's third-oldest school and the city's oldest business. Its 168 years of history are displayed and documented in the school's museum. The fully guided tour includes 'Big School' and the Chapel — both earthquake-strengthened and filled with fascinating history.

Time 4.30pm. Follow the signs from main entrance, Liverpool St.

Adult $5 Child $2. Register at Museum@collegiate.school.nz or by text to 0274 812 324

■ Museum Collection Tour

Wednesday, January 19. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by Senior Curator Libby Sharpe.

Time 11am-midday. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person.

Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

■ Bridge to Nowhere

Thursday, January 20. Reasonable fitness required.

Wear sturdy footwear, bring rain wear and jacket for river journey.

BYO lunch and day pack. Hot drinks at lunch provided

Bus to Pipiriki, followed by 32km jet boat ride and 3km bush walk. The Bridge to Nowhere is a poignant monument to 71 returned soldiers who farmed here after WW1.

Depart 8am. Return approx 5.30 pm.

Adult $160 Child $120

■ Museum Gallery Tour

Thursday, January 20. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the galleries led by Programmes Presenter Lisa Reweti, telling the Whanganui Story through 10 objects.

Time 1-2pm. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt Street. Suitable for people 15 years and over.

$5 per person.

Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

■ Road to Springvale

Friday, January 21. Short walks.

BYO morning tea, lunch, snacks, drinks and, if you wish, a labelled folding chair to use at lunch.

Visit the high country sheep station region of the central North Island. We travel on the remote Taihape to Napier road. Enjoy a late morning tea with Moawhango locals at their former general store, now a club. Lunch at the historic Springvale wooden suspension bridge. We then meet the manager of Erewhon, the largest sheep station in the North Island, in the grounds of the homestead.

Depart 8am. Return approx 6pm.

Adult $48 Child $30

■ Evening Talk: Tall Timber and Tall Stories

Tuesday, January 25. Wheelchair access.

In 1982 Paul Mahoney started his heritage career with three years based in Hokitika developing West Coast heritage projects. Some former bush tramway routes were to be developed into walking tracks. Paul interviewed 70 old timers in their homes. The best of these West Coast stories and photographs are put together into this talk.

Start 7.30 pm. Venue Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Adult $5 Child free. No booking necessary although numbers are limited.

■ Museum Collection Tour

Wednesday, January 26. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the collection stores to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by Collection Manager Trish Nugent-Lyne.

Time 11am-midday. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person.

Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

■ Ohakune Old Coach Road

Wednesday, January 26.

Reasonable fitness required. A 14km four-hour walk.

Sturdy footwear, rain wear and BYO lunch, snacks and drinks.

New Zealanders became excited in 1905 at the prospect of a train journey linking Auckland to Wellington — so excited the Government built a coach road to connect the north and south railheads. This allowed the overland journey to commence two years before the rails were joined. When trains started in 1908 the route was abandoned. It became overgrown and forgotten until its resurrection in 2008 as a walking and cycle track.

Depart 8am. Return approx 5.30pm.

Adult $29 Child $19

■ Forgotten World Highway

Thursday, January 27. Short walks only.

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea and lunch or this can be purchased at Lauren's Lavender Farm & Cafe.

We go to Taumarunui and cover the whole of the Forgotten World Highway to Stratford including the beautiful, rugged and bush-clad Tangarakau Gorge. There will be time to explore Whangamomona.

Depart 7am. Return approx 8pm.

Adult $59 Child $25

■ Rangitikei Heritage Houses

Friday, January 28. Garden walks only.

BYO lunch, snacks and drinks. Boiling water and milk provided.

Rangitikei features stunning heritage houses dating from the early days of large farms. Our guide is Rangitikei historian John Vickers. The houses are Pukemarama, Greenaway and Woodleigh. We will see house interiors with historical backgrounds provided by John and the owners.

Depart 9.30am. Return approx 4.30pm.

Adult $57 Child $36

■ Pukaha Wildlife Centre/Mt. Bruce

Saturday, January 29. Some walking.

Saturday footwear. BYO food and drinks. Comfort and morning tea stop at Eketahuna. The wildlife centre has a cafe.

A day for the birds at the Pukaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre, a captive-breeding sanctuary for some our most threatened birds. Located in a pocket of ancient forest, we should see kaka, hihi, kereru, takahe, korimako and others. Also tuatara and eels. On the way home visit the Middleton Model Railway — one of the largest in NZ.

Depart 8am. Return approx 6pm.

Adult $45 Child $20. Model railway is included in the price.

Note that Pukaha entry is not included in the price which is: Members free, Gold card $18.50, adult $22, child 5-14 years $7.

■ Hipango Park

Sunday, January 30. Short but steep walk from jetty.

BYO lunch, snacks and drinks.

A trip on the Motor Vessel Wairua to Hipango Park is popular because of the charm of the river journey and ambience of this bush-surrounded park. Tables are available for lunch, otherwise bring rugs to sit on and a jacket for the river trip.

Depart 10am MV Wairua pontoon opposite Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens. Return approx 4.30pm.

Adult $65. Child (5-15) $25. Under fives free. Family — 2 adults, 2 children $155.

Passengers must report no later than 9.45am.

■ Rotokare and Tawhiti Museum

Monday, January 31. Flat walk.

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea and lunch or buy lunch at Tawhiti Museum cafe.

First, a 4km walk of about two hours around Rotokare, a picturesque lake near Eltham, with a predator-proof fence and great bird life. We then move on to the famous Tawhiti Museum at Hawera.

Depart 7.30am. Return approx 5.30pm.

Adult $39 Child $18

Note museum entry is not included in trip price which is: Museum, adult $15, child 5-15 years $5; Traders and Whalers, adult $15, child $5; Bush railway, adult $6, child $3.