Whanganui Summer Programme: Activities for January 3-10

The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre, 31 Taupō Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs until January 31.

Sunday, January 3 - Matiu Somes Island

Reasonable fitness required. Uphill walk from ferry. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear; binoculars, walking pole helpful. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. East by West Ferries' special early sailing to this historical island gem in Wellington Harbour, home to tuatara, sea and land birds and full of human history. Bring your Gold Card for the ferry. Esther Williams from Forest and Bird guides us. Depart 5.45am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $75; adult with Gold Card $50; child $50.

Monday, January 4 - Ethnic Day Out

Short walks only. Warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Norwegians and Poles are two ethnic minorities we will learn more about in Norsewood and Pahīatua. Founded by mainly Norwegian settlers as a loggers' settlement, Norsewood retains a Scandinavian flavour. After time to explore, we move on to Pahīatua and the Polish Heritage Trust Museum dedicated to the Polish refugee children who arrived in 1944 and spent several years at a camp in Pahīatua. Depart 8am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $48; child $23.

Tuesday, January 5 - Evening talk: Japanese Textile Tour

Steps to access venue, wheelchair access available on request. Join local artist Diane Harries as she shares images of her immersion in cloth and paper arts in Japan, as well as images of exquisite Japanese design and craftsmanship in architecture and gardening. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $5; child free. No booking necessary but numbers are limited to 200 attendees.

Wednesday, January 6 - Koitiata and Turakina Beach

6km walk. Sturdy footwear, sunscreen, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Koitiata, at the mouth of the Turakina River, is dogged by sand drift and floods. Margi Keys leads a leisurely walk to the lagoon, dunes, beach and around the settlement. Avid birders and botanists will discover a variety of waterfowl, sea birds and special vegetation in this dynamic area. Depart 9am; return about 2pm. Adult $14; child $6.

Thursday, January 7 - Waimarino Wander

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. A busy day in the Waimarino begins with morning tea in Taihape and a look at the gumboot-throwing range. Learn about our military history at the National Army Museum in Waiōuru (lunch). At the Tangiwai Memorial we view the new information boards marking the 1953 train tragedy. Last stop is the Dinosaur Museum in Raetihi. Depart 7.30am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $45; child $21. Note: Army Museum entry is not included in trip price due to multiple options.

Friday, January 8 - Kauarapaoa Valley

Short walks only. Barbecue lunch provided by Friends of the Whanganui River. BYO snacks, drinks. Although quite close to Whanganui, the Kauarapaoa Valley seems a world away. We loop via Kai Iwi and up past Bushy Park, along the top of the watershed and return down the valley, viewing some of our impressive back country en route. Sid Soulsby of Wairangi Station shares his stories of living in the valley. Depart 10am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $26; child $18.

Saturday, January 9 - Mōwhānau to Castlecliff Beach Walk

12km walk. Sturdy footwear, sunscreen, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Afternoon tea provided. Join coastal experts as we walk the beautiful and interesting coastline from Mōwhānau to Castlecliff Domain, where the locals will put on afternoon tea. Depart 1pm; return about 5.30pm. Adult $20; child $10; family - 2 adults, 2 children $45.

Sunday, January 10 - Mana Island

Fitness essential. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear; binoculars, walking pole helpful. BYO lunch, snacks, plenty to drink. Island sanctuary for rare and endangered fauna; skinks, geckos, takahē, brown teal and fairy prion. A short launch trip takes us to walks along the beach and on the escarpment. Depart 6am; return about 6pm. Adult $110; child $75. Note: Trip list closes Thursday, January 7.

