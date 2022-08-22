Junior Girls competitor Alexis Toy raced towards the finish line to take third place. Photo / Supplied



The sun shone for the Whanganui Secondary School Mountain Bike Champs on Friday, August 12.

Traditionally the event is for secondary school students, but the offering was extended to primary schools and more than 100 Year 6-13 students took on Arakehe Mountain Bike Park. The event offered the chance for competitive riding and a day out of the classroom to hone biking skills.

Schools from across the Whanganui region attended the event to create some great competition for the local secondary and primary schools. Te Mana Kaua, sport co-ordinator from Cullinane College, attended the event with a number of students.

"After a couple of years without this mountain biking event, it was great to see our students putting pedal to the metal, having a blast out at Pauri Lake. This great event would not have been able to run without the help of the Whanganui Mountain Bike club and Sport Whanganui, a big thank you for giving our students this opportunity."

Harry Unsworth, rangitahi activator at Sport Whanganui, led the event and was impressed by the participants and enthusiasm of students, school staff and parents.

"As it was my first time co-ordinating a mountain biking event, there was lots for me to learn. Thankfully, I had great support from the Whanganui Mountain Bike Club and other Sport Whanganui staff.

"I was very impressed with the level of enthusiasm and ability the tamariki and rangatahi showed on their bikes. We certainly have some talented riders in Whanganui."

A special thanks to Max Walsh, a Sport Whanganui volunteer, and Keith and Katie Ramage from the Whanganui Mountain Bike Club. Katie, a senior student from Whanganui Girls' College, not only volunteered but competed on the day as well.

"It was awesome to see so many people with different levels of riding ability come and race at the champs. The course was amazing, and it was so cool to see all the kids having fun and smiling as they rode past, as well as cheering for others when they were not racing and seeing all the parents come to support."

The next big Sport Whanganui-hosted event is Rangitikei Tough Kid on September 9.

Results - WSS Mountain Bike Championships

Senior Girls

1. Katie Ramage – Whanganui Girls' College

2. Greta Cox – Whanganui Girls' College

Senior Boys

1. Jacob Anderson – Cullinane College

2. Alistair Cameron – Whanganui High School

3. Zachary Hintz – Palmerston North Boys' High School

Junior Girls

1. Jennifer Ramage – Whanganui Girls' College

2. Sarah Addenbrooke – FAHS Feilding High School

3. Bosston Gribbon – Palmerston North Boys' High School

Year 8 Girls

1. Mackenzie Ramage – Whanganui Intermediate School

2. Ava Higgins – Westmere School

3. Jasmine Kaa Miller – Westmere School

Year 8 Boys

1. Blayke Greenem – Whanganui Intermediate School

2. Jess Bishop – Westmere School

3. Matthew Bell – Westmere School

Year 7 Girls

1. Sophie Addenbrooke – Halcombe School

2. Hannah Cameron – Westmere School

3. Jorga Thompson-Knight – Halcombe School

Year 7 Boys

1. Josh McMurray – Westmere School

2. Mackenzie Marsh – Ohakune School

3. Bruce McGregor – Whanganui Intermediate School

Year 6 Girls

1. Casey Sharratt – Westmere School

2. Zoe Toy – St Annes Catholic School

3. Kate McMurray – Westmere School

Year 6 Boys

1. Vinnie Grant – St Johns Hill School

2. Rielly Gibertson-Small – St George's School

3. Corey Wiggins – Westmere School