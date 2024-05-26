The $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was struck and has now rolled over to $33m - the largest jackpot of 2024 so far. Photo / Alex Burton

The $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was struck and has now rolled over to $33m - the largest jackpot of 2024 so far. Photo / Alex Burton

A Whanganui Four Square sold two of the winning tickets in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

A ticket bought from Castlecliff Four Square was the biggest winner in Saturday’s draw, netting the ticket-holder $1 million from Lotto Division 1. A Strike Four ticket which was also sold by the store had the first four numbers drawn in the correct order, resulting in a win of $600,000.

The $30m Lotto Powerball jackpot was struck and has now rolled over to $33m - the largest jackpot of 2024 so far - to be drawn on Wednesday.

It’s the second time this year the Powerball prize has topped $30m.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto app. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.