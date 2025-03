Firefighters extinguished a fire in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei Street in Whanganui East. Photo / Eva de Jong

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei Street in Whanganui East. Photo / Eva de Jong

An investigation into a blaze in a former fish and chip shop on Rangitikei St in Whanganui East has found the fire was not suspicious.

Specialist fire investigator John Hotter said the investigation was continuing to determine the exact cause.

“I’m waiting to see some CCTV footage but it’s not [being] classed as suspicious.”

Police had also been involved in the investigation.

The fire began about 1.50pm on Thursday.