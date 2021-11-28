Whanganui schools and business donate toys and food just in time for Christmas

The Property Brokers team loading up the City Mission after a mammoth week of collecting. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Property Brokers team loading up the City Mission after a mammoth week of collecting. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Property Brokers Whanganui is stoked with its haul following its second annual Pack the Bus initiative.

The initiative, which collects food and toys for City Mission and Birthright Whanganui, visited nine schools and 18 businesses around Whanganui in the last week.

Whanganui manager Ritesh Verma was amazed by the schools and businesses support, and estimates more than $10,000 worth of toys and $5000 worth of food were donated.

"It is just about making Christmas easier for families out there," he said.

The collection started on Monday at Property Brokers with a barbecue launching the week.

From there, the bus toured the city for the rest of the week, picking up from businesses and schools, as well as setting up at Trafalgar Square.

Major sponsors for the event were More FM, the Whanganui DHB and MTF Whanganui.

Schools used mufti days as a way of raising money, with children opting to donate a toy or a non-perishable food item.

"You can imagine, we saw well over 1000 kids so that is 1000 food items easily straight from the schools. They were really generous."

Perty, the Property Brokers mascot, was a hit with all the children.

"That was really awesome."

"All our staff are rostered for the bus throughout the week. The community has been good to us and we want to give back. It's not just about donating money, you have to get well involved."

An estimated $10,000 worth of toys and $5000 worth of food was collected over the week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Verma said they filled the bus up one and a half times and brought in close to double what they did for in 2020.

"We actually overfilled the bus and had to empty it out on Friday before that run. It's a big bus, easily filled to the top."

Verma said it was a great cause and an awesome way to help those who need it as Christmas quickly approaches.

"Everyone just loves it. It actually just makes you feel good. It just lights up your eyes seeing the kids all smiling and the community is so generous."