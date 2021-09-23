Property Brokers Whanganui scoop major award for fifth year in a row

Ritesh Verma (far left) with the rest of the Property Brokers Whanganui team. Photo / Supplied

Property Brokers Whanganui has won the medium residential office of the year – volume award at the REINZ Awards for Excellence.

It's taken home the prize for the past five years in a row at what is the real estate profession's national awards - and it's the sixth time overall Property Brokers Whanganui has won it.

The office sold about 420 houses in the past 12 months.

Branch manager Ritesh Verma said there were 909 other companies in the whole of New Zealand.

"The real estate market has certainly been hot, and we've had some strong competition as well," Verma said.

"This has been the most satisfying win out of the lot we've had so far."

Property Brokers Whanganui worked on a "true team promise", Verma said.

"That means it's not about the first offer, it's about the best offer.

"It's not just about trying to close deals, we want to make sure the vendor walks away knowing that we've done what we can to do the best for them."

Verma himself was nominated for branch manager of the year, and colleague Vicky Todd was up for the residential salesperson of the year.

"That was cool as well. I got nowhere, but that doesn't matter," Verma said.

"We've put together a team that's going to be a phenomenal unit. We haven't hit our peak yet either, we've still got plenty to give.

"There is a really nice mix here, and I think that's why we work so well. We genuinely get along with each other. "

He said it meant Property Brokers had the ability to give back to the community.

"We donate to a lot of sporting organisations and events in town, and we managed to raise $20,000 for the Cancer Society through our charity golf event.

"We did Pack the Bus as well, which raises money for families without food and for children who don't get presents at Christmas.

"It's important to be involved with these things too, not just about giving money.

"We're at the sausage sizzles, and we're at the football games."

The awards were usually a "flashy night", but they were held virtually this year because of the threat of Covid-19, Verma said.

"All 90 branches around the country shut their offices at 4pm to have a beer or a wine and celebrated everyone's success.

"There were around 1000 people watching just from our brand, let alone everyone else's."