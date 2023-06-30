Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui scholar Tom Devine, now Columbia University graduate, on his next steps

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Tom Devine being awarded his Masters Degree by Dr Linda Fried during a graduation ceremony at Columbia University.

Tom Devine being awarded his Masters Degree by Dr Linda Fried during a graduation ceremony at Columbia University.

Whanganui-raised Tom Devine is pondering how to apply his systems thinking research after graduating from Columbia University in New York City.

In 2020 and 2021 Devine was awarded the Fulbright, Gordon Watson and William Georgetti

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle