But the big change is at the top, as openside flanker and 70-game veteran Jamie Hughes ascends to the captaincy, with Hamlin stating the departure of other veteran players around Hughes and former skipper Dane Whale meant it felt like the time to reorganise roles.

“As I explained to Dane and Jamie, when I broached the subject, without Lindsay [Horrocks], a game driver, I didn’t want Dane to feel like the world was on his shoulders.”

Whale and Doug Horrocks will be vice-captains in the leadership group, with Whale naturally the team’s playmaker as well as having goal-kicking responsibilities.

“He’s going to have his hands full, in that regard,” said Hamlin.

Hughes has grown into a true leader, as judged by his massive effort in player-coaching the 2024 Tāmata Hauhā Rātana side into the premier semifinals.

“I think Rātana’s been good for Jamie, and Jamie’s been good for Rātana,” said Hamlin.

“When he speaks, people listen.”

The new face in the lineup is reserve lock Reuben Allen, who ironically joins the team on loan from Hawke’s Bay, having been part of their academy setup and a 2024 Hurricanes Under 20s player.

“The Hurricanes development staff – they’re keen to see him play Heartland,” said Hamlin.

“Having Josh Lane unavailable meant having four locks was a must.

“He’s a lump of a lad and real keen to get into his footy.”

The coach was also pleased that leading lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton came through the Manawatū B victory in good shape, including the decisive run that set up Whanganui’s third try.

“He looked pretty good and Ngapuke Patea I think played well last week, put a big effort in.”

Scoring that try was Faleseu Tauailoto, who will be the first-class debutant starting the match, with two others on the bench.

Hamlin has decided to go all-local at halfback as, despite the impressive performance by former Turbo Griffin Culver last weekend, youngster Eben Claassen gets the dream opportunity, backed up by Kahl Elers-Green.

“Eben, I think we’ve seen a real development in his game, and for Kahl it was a great opportunity for his experience.”

He still expected Culver to get a lot of game time during the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship.

“Last year we had six props and needed every one of them.”

There are only six survivors from Whanganui’s last shield challenge to Taranaki in 2018 in Hāwera - Whale, Hughes, Hay-Horton, Gabriel Hakaraia, Kamipeli Latu and Ethan Robinson.

“It’s a good opportunity for the players, happy to see them play a Shield match – it’s rugby history,” said Hamlin

“We can just get out there and play some footy – don’t think there’s much pressure on us.

“Few play in a venue such as McLean Park, it’s one of those iconic grounds around the country.”

Kickoff is at 3pm.

Whanganui squad

1. Gabriel Hakaraia; 2. Alesana Tofa; 3. Keightley Watson; 4. Peter Travis Hay-Horton; 5. Matt Ashworth; 6. Josefa Namosimalua; 7. Jamie Hughes (c); 8. Doug Horrocks; 9. Eben Claassen; 10. Dane Whale; 11. Faleseu Tauailoto; 12. Timoci Seruwalu; 13. Alekesio Vakarorogo; 14. Peceli Malanicagi; 15.Tyler Rodgers-Holden.

Reserves – Forwards: 16. Joe Edwards; 17. Kamipeli Latu; 18. Reuben Allen; 19. Ngapuke Patea. Backs: 21. Ethan Robinson; 22. Mitai Hemi; 23. Kahl Elers-Green.

Whanganui without two legends

In preparing for the bright lights in Napier for the big Ranfurly Shield challenge to Hawke’s Bay on Saturday, one can acknowledge the retirement and departure of two Steelform Whanganui legends.

Synonymous with Whanganui’s shield challenges in the modern era have been former hooker Roman Tutauha, who formally retired from all rugby this year, and incumbent halfback Lindsay Horrocks, who is stepping away for at least this representative season due to farm commitments.

Tutauha’s first-class rugby debut was off the bench in the 2012 shield challenge to Taranaki in New Plymouth, while he would also play in the 2016 (Waikato) and 2017 (Canterbury) challenges.

Making his first-class debut in 2013, Horrocks played in those latter two shield games as well as the most recent challenge to Taranaki in Hāwera in 2018.

Along with shield matches, 38-year-old Tutauha played in 98 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship games for a total of 101 first class appearances for Whanganui.

As well as shield rugby, 34-year-old Horrocks played in 96 Heartland games, plus three other first-class games in the 2020 “Covid” season for 102 matches total.

Together, the pair won three Meads Cups (2015-17) and two Lochore Cups (2014, 2021), while Horrocks was the 2015 NZ Heartland player of the year.

They both went to the highest amateur level – Horrocks playing nine games for the NZ Heartland XV (2015-16, 2019, 2021-22), with Tutauha getting the callup for the 2022 match.