Whanganui rugby: Under-16 boys squad show potential

The Whanganui Under-16 Boys played their HYC Tournament in Levin this week.

It was a tough finish to their season but there is optimism for the future prospects of AGC Training Whanganui Under-16 Boys squad members after their HYC Tournament in Levin on Wednesday.

Playing in the six-team Division B of the Hurricanes Youth Council competition for the Saracens Cup, Whanganui had a strong start with a 62-21 over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16s, coached by 90-test former All Black Dane Coles, back on September 21 at Spriggens Park.

However, ahead of the teams coming together on Monday for the rest of the tournament at Playford Park, Whanganui lost both of their starting flankers.

The side was defeated by Hawke’s Bay Development 37-29, and then played a non-competition friendly game on Tuesday against Poverty Bay, which was a heavy defeat.