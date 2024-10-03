Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Under-16 boys squad show potential

The Whanganui Under-16 Boys played their HYC Tournament in Levin this week.

It was a tough finish to their season but there is optimism for the future prospects of AGC Training Whanganui Under-16 Boys squad members after their HYC Tournament in Levin on Wednesday.

Playing in the six-team Division B of the Hurricanes Youth Council competition for the Saracens Cup, Whanganui had a strong start with a 62-21 over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16s, coached by 90-test former All Black Dane Coles, back on September 21 at Spriggens Park.

However, ahead of the teams coming together on Monday for the rest of the tournament at Playford Park, Whanganui lost both of their starting flankers.

The side was defeated by Hawke’s Bay Development 37-29, and then played a non-competition friendly game on Tuesday against Poverty Bay, which was a heavy defeat.

“They’re pretty big in the forwards, old Poverty Bay,” said head coach Chris Winter.

Injuries during those games meant Whanganui had only 20 players left for the playoff for third on Wednesday with Wairarapa-Bush U16, just two of them forward reserves, and the Masterton team cruised to a 59-5 victory.

Still, Winter thought several squad members proved their worth by working hard all three days.

“A couple of boys I can see to have a bright future, at representative level, I believe.”

Nga Wairiki Turia Davis was strong against Wairarapa-Bush, while in the backline, Parlay Clarke and Chrissy Winter were other standouts.

In the forwards, lock Charlie Mabin impressed, as did Thornton Humphrey.

“[I] would like to thank the management and coach’s team, and the aunties that gave their time and effort,” said Winter.

The Longrun Spouting Whanganui U18 Girls played in the HYC Girls Under-18s tournament in Napier, starting on Tuesday, with shortened games against Wellington, Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay.

After a gap day, the semifinals and final were scheduled for Thursday.

