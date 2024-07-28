Whanganui rugby: Tough pre-season hit out for women’s rep side

The Whanganui women’s side had a tough start to their preseason with a 51-22 loss to Manawatū wahine development.

The new-look Longrun Spouting Whanganui women’s side had a tough start to their preseason with a 51-22 loss to Manawatū wahine development in Palmerston North on Saturday.

In the absence of regular skipper Kim Hunt, one of a handful of players not available due to injury and other commitments, the side was co-captained by lock Trassina Hooper and halfback Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere.

Coach Junior Nepia said they were competitive for portions of the game, however, the higher speed levels of the match got away from them.

“Just trying to figure out [structure], we didn’t have a basis to work with.