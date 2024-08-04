Both Gabriel and Poingdestre were subbed to give more players an opportunity.

Another expat Whanganui player, winger Shaniqka Wall, scored a try in each half.

The first came from a good in-and-away step at the corner flag after build-up from the Taranaki forwards, and the second was just a decisive turn of pace to outstrip the cover defenders on a 40m dash to the line.

Fellow Whanganui originals in second-five Mia Maraku and reserve forward Tangini Latu had their moments, while unfortunately winger Paris Munro attended as a spectator, having broken her ankle right at the end of the Whio’s previous preseason fixture.

Other players to dominate included fullback Hannah McLean with a hat-trick which really did expose a kink in the Whanganui midfield defensive armour, as all three tries came from sweeping into the backline straight from attacking penalty scrums.

As good a runner as McLean is, by the third time there should have been a read on the play.

First-five Laura Claridge, who had been a New Zealand Universities representative while playing with the Manawatū Cyclones before transferring to Taranaki last season, finished with a 23-point haul from a try and nine conversions.

Whanganui’s try to give them an early boost at 17-7 came from a great charging run by winger Tiana Kauika to break through the line and split the backfield cover, dragging the last tackler over to score, with fullback Alice Ireton adding the extras.

Centre Awatere McLean-Wanoa was the standout Whanganui player with a series of strong line breaks making her the one attacker to trouble the Whio, while reserve Kesaia Siganisucu performed well in a similar role when she came on, and first-five Maze Thompson-Koro made a succession of cover tackles on the fringes.

After a full 40-minute first half, the second half was broken into quarters to give the sides a brief rest, which Whanganui definitely needed after being trapped inside their own 50m for most of it, trying to carry into the wind, while often getting pinged at the breakdown thanks to the swifter reacting Taranaki forwards.

“The resets killed us – they’re getting around the corner a lot quicker than us - we were three, four, sometimes even five steps behind,” Whanganui coach Junior Nepia said.

“That just shows the difference, there’s levels to this.

“But just knowing we can compete in certain areas – we punched when we needed to punch.

“It’s just the little things and we know we can get better, but first we’ve got to get fitter.”

Whanganui will now prepare for the North Island Heartland Series, which is scheduled to kick-off at Cooks Gardens against Wairarapa Bush on August 17th.

“We’ve got next weekend off, so it allows us a bit more time to have our whiteboard session this Tuesday, get together on the nitty gritty and go from there,” Nepia said.

“I’m happy with aspects, but other things we could have been better on, and that’s what the footage will show.”

The Whio have their opening FPC match against the Cyclones in Palmerston North next Sunday, in a game that could involve about nine current or expat Whanganui players across both teams.

Taranaki 78 (B Poingdestre 3, H McLean 3, S Wall 2, H Storer 2, L Claridge, A Rupapera tries; Claridge 9 con) bt Whanganui 7 (T Kauika try; A Ireton con). HT: 45-7.

Happenings

MĀORI

The Whanganui Tāne Māori took on the new Whanganui Pasifika squad in a friendly representative fixture at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The game was arranged after original opponent Wairarapa Bush Māori pulled out during the week. Māori secured a narrow victory.

They will now face Horowhenua-Kapiti Māori in Levin this coming weekend, before taking on Manawatū Māori on August 24.

UNDER-20s

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s could not lift the Hurricanes Youth Council U20 trophy after a 29-19 loss to defending champions Wairarapa Bush on Saturday in Bulls.

Whanganui’s last game was against Poverty Bay U20 on Sunday morning, after that team had a victory over Horowhenua Kapiti U20 on Saturday. Following the games, the squad for the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s would be announced.

MARIST

The New Zealand Marist Colts/Development team including Whanganui’s Jacob Gedye started their four-match South Island tour with a 37-37 draw against Southland Under-19 in Invercargill on Saturday.

Marist, with Gedye on the bench, led 24-5 at halftime before a big comeback by the home side. Marist will play an Otago selection on Tuesday.