Taihape loose prop Te Uhi Hakaraia makes like a bulldozer with the ball during a game earlier this year against Ngamatapouri. Photo / Merrilyn George

"We're definitely going."

With those three words, Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri manager Gerald Pearce has confirmed that Tasman Tanning Premier for 2022 is a new season and his club remains determined to have an impact on it.

Just 12 months ago, Ngamatapouri had to embarrassingly default their away fixture to Byford's Readimix Taihape at Memorial Park, due to an injury crisis for a perpetually talented but undermanned squad.

However, coming off the Queen's Birthday Weekend break - where the Steelform Whanganui fixture against Wairarapa Bush was cancelled, not to mention having the May 28 bye - Ngamatapouri is in the rare position of having all its big guns lined up, heading into the last three round robin games.

Having reinforced this year with the likes of talented Whanganui backs Peceli Malanicagi, Kameli Kuruyabaki and Josaia Bogileka joining established players like player-coach Brook Tremayne, Timoci 'Jim' Seruwalu, Joeli Rauca and Samu Kubunavanua, the visitors can be dangerous from anywhere on the field.

"I think everyone's back on steam - don't think there's too many worries - so we'll put our best foot forward," said Pearce.

Both Seruwalu and former Whanganui No 8 Bryn Hudson have recovered from injuries, and the side is only missing solid utility player Remi Haplin.

Hoping to win the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield for the first time, not to mention qualifying for their first Premier semifinal since their 2017 promotion, Pearce rates their chances of taking Taihape's unbeaten tag.

"We think we can, we probably run them closest last round," said Pearce.

"One pass, we would have won that game.

"We seem to be going great in the second half [of games]. The backs department looks pretty good."

Up the Waitotara Valley on April 30, Taihape just held on 25-19, after leading 19-7 at halftime, when Ngamatapouri coughed up possession off the last play with the goalposts in sight.

If Ngamatapouri has a lineup of representative-level backs, then Taihape has outstanding depth in their forwards, with nine of them chosen for Whanganui's extended squad.

However, faced with their Fijian flyers being starved of possession, Pearce again felt it was unwise to sleep on the Ngamatapouri eight.

"It wasn't that bad in the first round. We've done a bit of work on it, trying to beef it up," said Pearce.

"I think he'll [Taihape coach Tom Wells] be pretty wary of us."

Preparing for their last home game of the regular season before a bye and two away fixtures, Wells felt the byes and breaks helped Ngamatapouri more than his side.

"This season, it feels like you haven't played much rugby - stop, start, all these weekends," said Wells.

"We're going to have to be on our game to beat these guys.

"They can capitalise on an off-day. So we have to make sure it's not an off day.

"We've got plenty of numbers at this stage. A big occasion for us, obviously, as we won't play for the home crowd for a while."

With forwards of the calibre of Gabriel Hakaraia, Isaac Roth, Jamie Hughes, Ben Whale, Lennox Shanks, Regan Collier and three Hay-Hortons - in Peter-Travis, Hadlee and Slade - you would understand if Taihape never wanted to let the ball see daylight beyond first five Dane Whale.

However, like Ngamatapouri's forwards, Wells believes it is a disservice to the likes of Whale, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Tiari Mumby and Tim Goodwin to suggest this will purely be an 'opposites attack' match.

"Do you let them in the game, or work within our strength?" said Wells.

"We've got some class in our backline as well.

"Hopefully, we'll be really clinical. We like to think our gameplan won't allow them to expose us."

While Wells is naturally proud his club has the highest proportion of Whanganui wider squad members, he still shakes his head as to why there's no place for 2020 representative and club captain Matt Brown - who he rates alongside Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist's Bradley Graham as being workhorse forwards who never let you down.

"Just some experience, show them what it's all about."

In the other Premier fixture, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist will be looking to keep Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau off their tail in the race for the Top 4, when they head to Dallison Park to meet a Waverley Harvesting Border who need to get their full lineup firing again after three straight defeats.

Saturday also sees the resumption of the Tasman Tanning Senior grade Division 1. The table leaders Ratana and Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic clash at the Pa.

In Division 2, early leader Counties head across the region to meet Kelso Hunterville.

The draw is

Premier (2.35pm kickoffs):

Byford's Readimix Taihape vs Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri, Memorial Park

Waverley Harvesting Border vs Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, Dallison Park

Bye: Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau

Senior (1pm kickoffs unless noted, times subject to change):

Division 1

Marton vs Kaierau, Marton Park; Pirates vs Ruapehu, Spriggens Park; Ratana vs Celtic, Ratana Pa

Division 2

Hunterville vs Counties, Hunterville Domain; Utiku Old Boys vs Marist Buffalos, Memorial Park; Taihape bye