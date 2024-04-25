Whanganui rugby: Rātana building depth in two divisions

Rātana (blue and white) are up against Hunterville this weekend. Photo / NZME

Rātana (blue and white) are up against Hunterville this weekend. Photo / NZME

After four straight years of WRFU Senior competition playoffs appearances, the Tāmata Hauhā Rātana side is not lowering their goals now they are the second-tier squad of the club from the Pā.

The centenary season for Rātana is looking bright with the club having two men’s teams for the first time in over a decade - returning to Tasman Tanning Premier after the self-relegation of their sole squad in 2020.

The new Premier side can call on roughly 40 of the best players, while no less than 45 are registered or verbalised commitment to the 2024 Senior team under new coach Joshua Brown.

Veteran player Raymond Lee-Mason is the manager with club legend Isaac Fonotoe acting as team facilitator to keep things humming.

It was tough start narrowly losing 12-7 to JJ Walters Asphalt Marton at the Pā, but Rātana rebounded with a 22-10 win over Border at Dallison Park last Saturday.

Key for Brown is building the culture within his section of the club – the side consisting of many younger players coming home, and some of the old guard who have answered the call to help get them seasoned.

“It’s been a huge success in itself, just having the Rātana team move into the Premiership,” he said.

“Bit of a journey and challenge in the timeframe – a bit of ‘yah’ and ‘nah’ [to play].

“There’s senior-Senior players, still moving around with their hearts in it, but the body’s been through the wars.”

Brown is confident that by playing to their strengths, there are games they can target to be in the post-season once again.

“We really wanted to make a stamp that we’re not a made`-up, get-together team.

“We don’t take [the competition] lightly. We don’t look at ourselves as Senior Bs, we’re Premier Reserves.”

Helping guide the team are veteran players like first-five Bernard Matthews and forward Chubby Jaz Koro, both of whom played overseas.

Brown likes the prospects of Manaaki Hamahona, a former Whanganui age grade representative who played hooker at school, but is adapting to the blindside flanker role.

Senior draw

April 27th, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Marist Knights vs Border, City College; Marist Celtic vs Counties, Spriggens Park; Utiku Old Boys vs Kaierau, Memorial Park; Ruapehu vs Pirates, Rochfort Park; Rātana vs Hunterville, Rātana Pā; Taihape vs Marton, Memorial Park.

Women’s rugby

Byfords Construction Taihape sit on top of the 2024 WRFU Women’s Rugby standings for at least the start of the Week 3 weekend, after a big win over nearest neighbour the Marton Queenbeez last Friday evening.

Taihape raised a 65-5 scoreline at Memorial Park to get their second win plus a bonus point, heading into their bye week for the third round.

Potentially overtaking them could be either defending champions AGC Marist Clovers or Silks Audit Rātana, who meet in the big clash of Week 3, after Marist won a classic with home side Speedy Signs Kaierau, 39-27 under lights in front of a bumper crowd at the Country Club last Friday.

It sets up hosting newcomers Rātana, who did not let the grass grow under the feet - playing a friendly fixture with Old Boys Marist RC Women from Palmerston North on their bye weekend.

In the other game, one of the two winless sides will break their duck, as Kaierau host Marton at the Country Club.

Happenings

Former Whanganui Under 18′s representative Judah Saumaisue has been named in the Australian Under 20 team for the upcoming Rugby Championship in May. Now with the Melbourne Rebels programme, there is a good chance Saumaisue will get to face his former Collegiate 1st XV team Konradd Newland, who was previously named in the New Zealand U20s.