Other than injury and then rejoining the side mid-campaign in 2017 after coming back from living overseas in 2016, Latu was a regular fixture of the squad through until the short 2020 Covid-affected season.

He then left the district again, but returned with a vengeance this year to swiftly get back into the Whanganui squad - coming off the bench in the Ranfurly Shield challenge to Hawke’s Bay and then reclaiming his starting spot for the Heartland campaign.

Having represented Whanganui from both the Ruapehu and Taihape clubs, the 27-year-old Hakaraia made his debut off the bench as a teenager in the 2016 season against Poverty Bay in Gisborne for a 52-30 victory.

That sole appearance was the selectors blooding Hakaraia for the future after three years playing for and captaining the Whanganui Under 20s, while also representing the NZ Heartland Under 19s in 2016.

He has been a regular in the squad since 2017, other than when injured, as both he and Latu have really stepped up this season after Whanganui lost several of their props from the 2023 campaign.

Their First Class stats are fairly similar – both have played 44 Heartland games, two Ranfurly Shield challenges, and the four “friendly” matches in 2020.

Latu has played 37 matches as a starting prop, 13 off the bench, and scored five tries, while Hakaraia started 31 games, with 19 off the bench, scoring four tries.

In addition, Latu won the 2014 Lochore Cup and the Meads Cup in 2015 and 2017.

Hakaraia was part of the 2016 and 2017 Meads Cup-winning campaigns, but did not play in either final, while he did win the 2021 Lochore Cup in another Covid-shortened season.