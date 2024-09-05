Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby
It is always special when Steelform Whanganui recognises the milestone of 50 First Class games for the province, but when both starting props achieve that distinction in the same game it is really unique.
Affable veteran loosehead Kamipeli Latu deferred to the younger tighthead Gabriel Hakaraia in letting him go first as the front-rowers led their team onto Cooks Gardens last Saturday to face Buller.
They would work for 50 and 55 minutes respectively before handing off to their replacements, having just gone efficiently about their jobs on a day where the backline was running riot in a record-shattering 91-7 victory.
Having joined the Border club in Waverley, the 34-year-old Latu debuted as a starting prop in the 2014 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland season opener against South Canterbury in Timaru, a tough 31-18 defeat.