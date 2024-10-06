Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Home semifinal secure despite loss

Whanganui Chronicle
5 mins to read
Steelform Whanganui hosted Thames Valley at Cooks Garden last season and will do so again in next Saturday's Meads Cup semifinal. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby.

The WRFU trophy cabinet is a little lighter than expected as a somewhat flat Steelform Whanganui could not overcome a horror start in their 34-17 upset Heartland Championship loss to King Country at Cooks Gardens on Saturday.

Securing their first away victory over the Butcher Boys since 2013 (they also drew in 2015), King Country deserved to hang on to the Sir Colin Meads Memorial Trophy with their first successful defence, while becoming the first Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship team to win, then lose, and regain the Bill Osborne Taonga – in the same season, no less.

Hitting their straps right from kickoff, whereas for the first 12 minutes Whanganui only touched the ball three times and made two fumbles, King Country rocketed out to a 17-0 advantage while the hosts were reduced to 14 men, with fullback Ethan Robinson, playing his fourth different position this campaign, being sin-binned for a desperate high collar in trying to save a try.

In his return to the starting line-up and not yet back to full speed, Alekesio Vakarogo had a tough battle out wide against King Country’s Fijian powerhouses Josevata Malimole and double try-scorer Apete Matai.

Hooker and captain Liam Rowlands and industrious halfback Kristian Gent-Standen would be delighted with their pack’s efforts - alternating powerful counter-rucking with niggly spoiling of possession, getting several key turnovers to blunt Whanganui’s momentum when they finally got the ball.

No 8 Kaleb Foote also scored two tries for a memorable afternoon.

Fullback Patrick Hedley punished Whanganui with the boot in the first half, and while making a few misses going into the wind in the second stanza, delivered the play of the match with a brilliant grubber kick regather and offload from the deck in one fluid motion at speed, for Matai to put the nail in the coffin at 34-12 with 14 minutes left.

Whanganui’s home Meads Cup semifinal hopes looked sunk at that moment, until it was revealed that up in Whitianga, Horowhenua-Kāpiti were defying all the odds to hand third-placed Thames Valley a shocking defeat of their own.

For Whanganui, the early errors were followed by pressure at ruck and scrum time, then touch-finder kicks missing their mark and overthrown lineouts became a concern.

After some bad luck with his initial restart chases, flanker Josefa Namosimalua was again a standout and a rare threat when Whanganui got to the fringes, particularly in the second quarter – as winger Josaia Bogileka scored one try while both prop Keightley Watson and winger Peceli Malanicagi were unlucky to just be denied.

The reserve bench – aka the “Mob Squad” – again gave good service with front-rower Raymond Salu and winger Mitai Hemi dotting down in the second half, but by then it was too late.

“They came out firing, out of the gates, nothing to lose – it shows they put the work in this week and it showed on the paddock today,” Whanganui skipper Jamie Hughes said of their committed opposition.

“I think that puts a bit more pressure on us, to be playing at home, after a loss like that, to actually perform next week.

“Hopefully the boys are ready to put the work in this week, and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

It was the gremlin performance coach Jason Hamlin had feared ever since the last-minute defeat to South Canterbury in week one.

“Our execution was poor. I thought they were more direct and clear on what they were doing.

“Their work on the ground was really good - they attacked our ball, so whether our boys weren’t being strong or weren’t getting there in time or being quick enough.

“We were definitely getting beaten to the punch on the first hit. They just kept slowing our ball down and they had some nice touches, some finishes where they came through the midfield.

“But we weren’t our clinical best, that’s painfully obvious.

“Just frustrating, really, talking about trying to put in the effort and not getting out-worked on any given day, and I think today they just out-worked us.

“They were far more direct and [showed] a lot more physicality within their carries and their cleans, and our halfback was having to deal with too much rubbish.

“Even at the end when we changed it and we got more ball and quicker tempo, we were still getting knock-ons at the base of the ruck, and that was due to the pressure they were presenting.

“It should have cost us the [home] semifinal, but we’ve got the opportunity next week to come back here and put some things to bed.”

King Country 34 (K. Foote 2, A. Matai 2, Z. Wickham-Darlington tries; P. Hedley pen, 3 con) bt Whanganui 17 (J. Bogileka, R. Salu, M. Hemi tries; E. Robinson con). HT: 17-5.

