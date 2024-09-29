Whanganui hosts King Country in the final Heartland Championship round-robin game.

All the chips will be pushed to the middle of the table when King Country comes to Cooks Gardens for the final round-robin game of the Bunnings Heartland Championship this coming Saturday.

As well as the Bill Osborne Taonga and the “Pinetree Log” of the Sir Colin Meads Memorial, King Country still have a shot at making the Meads Cup semifinal group after they stamped out North Otago’s final playoffs hope with a 32-17 victory in Te Kūiti on Saturday.

North Otago led 17-8 at halftime, but had no answers in the second stanza.

Whanganui v King Country aside, the rest of the top four is likely set, as once again three-time defending champions South Canterbury proved they can win from anywhere, with Heartland victory 38 in a row over a defiant Ngāti Porou East Coast in the Cantabrians’ return to their official home ground Alpine Energy Stadium in Timaru.